Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Mizuho

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $39,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 439,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,896. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. This represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $430,264. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516,793 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

