Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading 35.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 35.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 255,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 83,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

