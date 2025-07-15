Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$71.40 and traded as high as C$82.70. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$79.87, with a volume of 106,906 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJ. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

