Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 359 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $24,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 1,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $302.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

