Stack Financial Management Inc Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $473.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.56. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

