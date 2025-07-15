Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 108,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 46,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Spectral AI Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.
About Spectral AI
Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spectral AI
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tilray Shares Blazing: What’s Behind the 55% Rally This Month?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Retail Stocks to Watch as Back-to-School Spending Ramps Up
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.