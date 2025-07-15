Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 108,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 46,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

