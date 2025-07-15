Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $14.25. Sohu.com shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 98,962 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Sohu.com Stock Up 3.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $427.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.65 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sohu.com by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Sohu.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 906,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

