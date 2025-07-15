Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLDE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Slide Insurance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Slide Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

SLDE opened at $19.44 on Monday. Slide Insurance has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

In related news, Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 31,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $490,568.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 251,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,507.45. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 11,082 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $175,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $147,586.35. This represents a 54.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,482 shares of company stock worth $6,758,490.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Slide Insurance stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

