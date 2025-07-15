Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.52 and traded as high as $31.88. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 19,647 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSRR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynda Scearcy sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $128,995.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,614.66. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

