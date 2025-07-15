Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,056 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:FCX opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

