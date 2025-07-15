Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $342.22 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $344.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.81 and its 200 day moving average is $243.11. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

