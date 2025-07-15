Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

Alphabet stock opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,548 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

