Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 599 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

