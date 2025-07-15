Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

