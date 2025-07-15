Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $229.35 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.05. The company has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

