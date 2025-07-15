Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 197,115 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

