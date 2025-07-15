Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,527,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $360.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.47. The company has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

