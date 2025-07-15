Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,106 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 633,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 87,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

