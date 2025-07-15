Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $13.64. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 2,778,223 shares trading hands.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Trading Up 1.5%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 14.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

