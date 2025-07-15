Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Position in Smith-Midland Corp. (NASDAQ:SMID)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland Corp. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Smith-Midland by 39,258.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith-Midland by 16,337.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Smith-Midland by 3,790.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Smith-Midland by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMID opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. Smith-Midland Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Smith-Midland ( NASDAQ:SMID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

