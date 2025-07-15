Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 490 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.70% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.60%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

