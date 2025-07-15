Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 648.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VPG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of VPG stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $366.41 million, a PE ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 0.87. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

