Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $349,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of WMT opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $764.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,951 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,436. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.