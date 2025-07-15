Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 191,546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.66 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $289,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 283,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,084.31. This trade represents a 14.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.