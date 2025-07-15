Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of V2X worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the 1st quarter worth about $1,392,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in V2X by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

NYSE VVX opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.24.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. V2X had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $177,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,059.67. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

