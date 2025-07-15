Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.60% of TruBridge worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TruBridge by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TruBridge by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $329.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 131,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,804.50. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

