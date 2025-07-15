Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 255.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $325.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCKT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

