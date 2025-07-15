Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.88.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $384.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:RL opened at $289.50 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $295.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.72 and its 200-day moving average is $248.82.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $10,872,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,407,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

