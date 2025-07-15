Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.84. Radio One shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 89,755 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
