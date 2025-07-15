Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.84. Radio One shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 89,755 shares traded.

Radio One Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radio One Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Radio One stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,702,775 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 543,798 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 9.82% of Radio One worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company's stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

