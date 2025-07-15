PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Lessened by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 290,564 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 103,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

