Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $3.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 0.3%

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,691,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after acquiring an additional 682,099 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $12,923,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 60.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,637,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $9,150,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

