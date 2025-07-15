Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as high as $11.45. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 109,698 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 33.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

