Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $144.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

