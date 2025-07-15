Parthenon LLC Has $20.31 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parthenon LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.5% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $103,252,135. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,951 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,436 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

