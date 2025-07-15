Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $144.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.30.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

