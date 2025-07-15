Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 149,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,868,000 after buying an additional 7,447,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,787,000 after buying an additional 95,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,980,000 after buying an additional 435,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $649,883,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.07.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

