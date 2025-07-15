NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.21 and traded as high as C$14.18. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$14.13, with a volume of 433,734 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on NVA shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Desjardins upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 88,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$1,280,103.50. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Insiders have sold 236,437 shares of company stock worth $3,441,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

