Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $162.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NUE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $141.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

