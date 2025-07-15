New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 55,775 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,775 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Masco worth $30,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Masco Stock Up 0.1%

MAS stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

