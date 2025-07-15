New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,853 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,853 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $48,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,860,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 133,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP stock opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.