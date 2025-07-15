New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,579 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Snap-On worth $32,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 65,113.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,919,000 after buying an additional 701,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth $145,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 411,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,991,000 after acquiring an additional 145,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the 4th quarter worth about $36,403,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Snap-On stock opened at $319.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.55 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-On had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research raised Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.83.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

