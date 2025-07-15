New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 60,944 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,944 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $35,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,043 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $182,126,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.16.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

