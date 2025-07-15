New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Arch Capital Group worth $45,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

