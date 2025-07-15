New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.11 Million Stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Hess worth $36,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hess by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Hess by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $149.69 on Tuesday. Hess Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.02. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank set a $155.00 price target on Hess and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at $235,933,690.79. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.