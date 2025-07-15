New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $32.02 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $32,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,402,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NXST stock opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $146,907.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,715.25. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $125,094.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,496.50. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

