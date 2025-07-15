New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.53 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $29,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.