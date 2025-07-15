New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.11 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.61% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $29,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 33.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.91.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average is $160.88.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

