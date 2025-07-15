New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 705,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,557 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $42,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE WMB opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

