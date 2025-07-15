Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 433 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 12,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day moving average is $169.27. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

