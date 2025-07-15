Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3,112.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 43,028.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,653 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

